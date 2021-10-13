Marcellus Wiley: Baker Mayfield is the reason the Browns won't eclipse the hump they're stuck in I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
Baker Mayfield threw for over 300 yards and had two touchdowns with no turnovers, but it wasn't enough down the stretch to beat the Los Angeles Chargers as they lost with a final score of 47-42. Mayfield only has four passing touchdowns on the season so far, while the Browns are sitting in third place in the AFC North. Marcellus Wiley explains why he believes Baker is holding the Browns back.Full Article