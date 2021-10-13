Bucky Brooks explains how Baker Mayfield is holding the Browns back and what it means for his future I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Baker Mayfield threw for over 300 yards and had two touchdowns with no turnovers, but it wasn't enough down the stretch to beat the Los Angeles Chargers as they lost with a final score of 47-42. Mayfield only has four passing touchdowns on the season so far, while the Browns are sitting in third place in the AFC North. Bucky Brooks explains why he believes Baker is holding the Browns back and will not get the massive extension in the offseason.