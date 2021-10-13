Coastal Carolina's Jamey Chadwell on the CFB Playoff extension, 'I’m for it, obviously.'

Coastal Carolina's Jamey Chadwell on the CFB Playoff extension, 'I’m for it, obviously.'

FOX Sports

Published

Head Coach of Coastal Carolina Football, Jamey Chadwell, joined RJ Young on “The Number One Ranked Show” and discussed the possibility of a college football playoff extension as well as what’s behind Coastal’s strong push through the current season.

Full Article