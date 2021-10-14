IPL 2021: I am doing what has been asked of me, says Venkatesh Iyer
Published
Venkatesh Iyer shared an opening partnership of 96 with Shubman Gill (46) to set the base for Kolkata's topsy-turvy three-wicket win.Full Article
Published
Venkatesh Iyer shared an opening partnership of 96 with Shubman Gill (46) to set the base for Kolkata's topsy-turvy three-wicket win.Full Article
Venkatesh Iyer, who amassed 320 runs in 9 games, has been one of the big reasons for Kolkata Knight Riders' revival in the second..
Who is Venkatesh Iyer, KKR's latest batting sensation?
Openers Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer stitched a 79-run stand as KKR middle-order made merry after a fantastic platform.