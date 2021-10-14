Chelsea news and transfers live: £51m Tchouameni bid, Tuchel eyes Ward-Prowse, Haaland warning

Chelsea news and transfers live: £51m Tchouameni bid, Tuchel eyes Ward-Prowse, Haaland warning

Football.london

Published

Keep up to date with all the latest Chelsea transfer news, views and rumours in football.london's dedicated live blog on Thursday

Full Article