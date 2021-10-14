Oct.14 - Red Bull is working "day and night" to "uncover the secret" of how Mercedes pulled so quickly ahead in the otherwise intense 2021 title battle. In recent days, Dr Helmut Marko and his Red Bull Racing colleague Christian Horner cast serious doubt on the legality of Mercedes' latest engine upgrade. "I don't think.....check out full post »Full Article
Red Bull not saying Mercedes has illegal F1 engine
F1-Fansite0 shares 2 views
Related news coverage
Mercedes under pressure for first time in years this season?
F1-Fansite
Oct.14 - Lewis Hamilton's title hopes will be dealt another blow if he is forced to take another engine change penalty in 2021...
Advertisement
More coverage
New Mercedes engine is suspicious according Red Bull boss
Oct.10 - Max Verstappen gave a stinging retort to claims Red Bull should not have tinkered with his usual car livery ahead of the..
F1-Fansite