Pedri agrees new Barcelona contract with 1bn euro release clause
Published
Barcelona say midfielder Pedri has agreed a contract extension with the club which includes a 1bn euro (£846m) release clause.Full Article
Published
Barcelona say midfielder Pedri has agreed a contract extension with the club which includes a 1bn euro (£846m) release clause.Full Article
Barcelona say midfielder Pedri has agreed a contract extension with the club which includes a 1bn euro (£846m) release clause.
Barcelona's teenage midfielder Pedri has signed a new contract until 2026 with his release clause rising to €1 billion ($1.57..