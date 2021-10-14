David Brooks: Bournemouth boss Scott Parker on midfielder's cancer diagnosis
Published
Bournemouth boss Scott Parker backs David Brooks to "come out fighting" following his cancer diagnosis.Full Article
Published
Bournemouth boss Scott Parker backs David Brooks to "come out fighting" following his cancer diagnosis.Full Article
Bristol City welcome Championship leaders Bournemouth to Ashton Gate on Saturday
Wales and Bournemouth midfielder David Brooks reveals he has been diagnosed with Stage 2 Hodgkin lymphoma cancer.