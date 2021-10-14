Aaron Rodgers is once again showering the Steelers with compliments, further fueling Colin Cowherd's suspicion that the. veteran quarterback could end up in Pittsburgh. Watch as Colin lays out three reasons why Aaron Rodgers might be looking to leave the Green Bay Packers.Full Article
Colin Cowherd: Aaron Rodgers is 'flirting' with the Pittsburgh Steelers I THE HERD
FOX Sports0 shares 1 views
Colin Cowherd: Steelers should stop convincing themselves they're losing for any reason other than Big Ben I THE HERD
Colin Cowherd thinks it's time the Pittsburgh Steelers called it: It's time to bench Big Ben. With Ben Roethlisberger's performance..
FOX Sports
FOX Sports