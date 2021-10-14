Raheem Sterling: Man City forward open to move abroad if he does not get more game time
Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling says he would be open to playing abroad if he does not get more game time at Etihad Stadium.Full Article
The 26-year-old was one of Pep Guardiola's key men but has struggled for regular game time over the past 12 months.