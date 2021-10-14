Jack Wilshere believes Declan Rice could play alongside world’s best and can envisage him at PSG covering Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe
Jack Wilshere has told talkSPORT that he believes Declan Rice is capable of playing alongside the world’s best footballers. The former West Ham man played alongside Rice during his time at the London Stadium between 2018-2020. Wilshere joined talkSPORT Drive on Thursday and said of the 22-year-old: “The thing with Dec is he can cover […]Full Article