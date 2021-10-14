Geoff Schwartz: The Giants will close out the Dodgers in Game 5 I FOX BET LIVE

Geoff Schwartz: The Giants will close out the Dodgers in Game 5 I FOX BET LIVE

FOX Sports

Published

The Los Angeles Dodgers are slight underdog at Giants in Game 5. Geoff Schwartz and Cousin Sal discuss who advances to the NLCS.

Full Article