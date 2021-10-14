The Los Angeles Dodgers are slight underdog at Giants in Game 5. Geoff Schwartz and Cousin Sal discuss who advances to the NLCS.Full Article
Geoff Schwartz: The Giants will close out the Dodgers in Game 5 I FOX BET LIVE
FOX Sports0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Sammy P tells Ben Verlander what teams people should bet on in MLB Playoffs | Flippin Bats
Ben Verlander speaks with betting analyst Sammy Panayotovich on what teams people should be betting on moving forward in the MLB..
FOX Sports