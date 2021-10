Argentina extended their unbeaten streak to 25 matches after Lautaro Martinez secured a 1-0 victory over Peru in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying. Lautaro Martinez’s 43rd-minute header settled the contest as Argentina stayed undefeated on the road to Qatar 2022 on Thursday. Peru had the chance to snatch a point away from home, but Yoshimar Yotun’s 65th-minute […]