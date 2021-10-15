Manchester United urged to let Paul Pogba leave and bin £400,000-a-week contract as Alan Brazil insists Cristiano Ronaldo has made ‘bigger impact’ in six weeks
Published
Manchester United should let Paul Pogba leave instead of giving the midfielder a new £400,000-a-week deal, insists former Red Devils striker Alan Brazil. Pogba’s current contract expires at the end of the season, making him free to negotiate with foreign clubs in January ahead of a possible free transfer next summer. The 28-year-old was linked […]Full Article