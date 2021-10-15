Raheem Sterling next club odds: Real Madrid early favourites with Paris Saint-Germain, Newcastle and former club Liverpool also in the mix for Manchester City star as he hints at transfer
Published
Raheem Sterling has admitted he is considering a transfer away from Manchester City in order to get more playing time. The England wide-man, who has won three Premier League titles at the Etihad Stadium, has made just two starts in the top-flight this season. Sterling was one of the stars of Euro 2020 but has found himself […]Full Article