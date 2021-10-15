Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp admits concerns over Newcastle takeover as he compares it to European Super League and warns newly-rich Magpies money does not guarantee success
Published
Jurgen Klopp insists ‘money can’t buy everything’ as the Liverpool boss expressed concerns over Newcastle’s takeover and compared it to the European Super League. Last week, the Saudi Public Investment Fund [PIF] acquired an 80 per cent stake in the club, with Amanda Staveley’s PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media handing over £305million […]Full Article