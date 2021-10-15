Philadelphia Eagles trade three-time Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz to Arizona Cardinals
Philadelphia will receive cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 5th-round pick in return for Zach Ertz, who played for the Eagles for nine seasons.
The Eagles traded Zach Ertz, who finishes his Eagles career second in team history in receptions.
The undefeated Cardinals (5-0) filled a void at tight end, acquiring three-time Pro Bowler Zach Ertz from the Eagles in exchange..