Shannon Sharpe: Kevin Durant’s comments show Nets are prepared to play without Kyrie Irving I UNDISPUTED

It’s been back to the drawing board with Kyrie Irving out of the lineup, and in the Brooklyn Nets preseason finale against the Timberwolves, Steve Nash drew up every lineup he could conjure. After the win, Kevin Durant said QUOTE: 'I feel like we’ve got a lot of guys that can play different positions, guys that can do different things out there. So it is on us to adjust to any lineup.' Hear what Shannon Sharpe has to say about Kevin Durant's comments regarding Kyrie's absence.