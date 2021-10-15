Skip Bayless breaks down Jalen Hurts’ and Tom Brady’s performances in Eagles’ 28-22 loss vs. Bucs I UNDISPUTED
Not even a thumb injury could slow down Tom Brady last night in the Bucs win over the Philadelphia Eagles. TB12 threw for 297 yards and two touchdowns and Tampa Bay extended their winning streak to three games. Meanwhile, Brady overtook Patrick Mahomes for the league lead in touchdown passes with 17. Skip Bayless reacts to the Bucs' win, breaks down Jalen Hurts' performance, and grades Brady's play.Full Article