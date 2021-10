Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer’s solid half-centuries went in vain as Chennai Super Kings thrash Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs to clinch the IPL 2021 trophy. Notably, this is the fourth IPL trophy for the MS Dhoni-led team which makes them the second-most successful side in the history of the tournament. Mumbai Indians are on top as they five IPL trophies in their kitty.