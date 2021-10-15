Brady Quinn discusses Spencer Rattler's future at Oklahoma, Browns' plans for OBJ, pressure on Baker Mayfield I THE HERD
Brady Quinn joins Colin Cowherd to break down the latest football news in college and the NFL, from Spencer Rattler to Baker Mayfield. He provides advice to the top draft prospect quarterback about remaining in Oklahoma and discusses whether he should stay or transfer out. The former quarterback then discusses what the Cleveland Browns should do to with Odell Beckham Jr. and how Baker Mayfield can handle the pressure brought upon him.