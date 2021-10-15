Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur: Two unnamed Spurs players test positive for Covid-19
Published
Preview followed by live coverage of Sunday's Premier League game between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur.Full Article
Published
Preview followed by live coverage of Sunday's Premier League game between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur.Full Article
Tottenham Hotspurs will be without two first-team players when they travel to St James Park for a Premier League clash with..
The Tottenham Hotspur boss hinted at problems at the club ahead of the Premier League match and football.london understands two of..