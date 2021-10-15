Horse racing: Reigning Cox Plate champion Sir Dragonet dies

Horse racing: Reigning Cox Plate champion Sir Dragonet dies

New Zealand Herald

Published

Reigning Cox Plate champion Sir Dragonet was sadly euthanised at The Valley on Saturday morning after breaking down in a track gallop.Unfortunately the Ciaron Maher and David Eustace-trained Sir Dragonet sustained a catastrophic...

Full Article