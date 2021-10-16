Brentford vs Chelsea prediction: Timo Werner backed to continue goalscoring form
Published
The Inside Track brings you the best betting tips as tipster Tom Phillips previews Chelsea's short trip to the Brentford Community StadiumFull Article
Published
The Inside Track brings you the best betting tips as tipster Tom Phillips previews Chelsea's short trip to the Brentford Community StadiumFull Article
The Blues take on Brentford on Saturday evening and Paul Merson and Mark Lawrenson both think Thomas Tuchel's team will have too..
Timo Werner appears to be hitting his stride at the perfect time with a two-goal masterclass for Germany, and Chelsea fans are..