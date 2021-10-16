Carlos Correa walks through his go-ahead seventh-inning homer in ALCS Game 1

FOX's Tom Verducci spoke with Carlos Correa following the Houston Astros' ALCS Game 1 win over the Boston Red Sox. Hear Carlos walk through his go-ahead seventh-inning homer.

