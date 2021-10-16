Latest Aston Villa news from BirminghamLive brings details on how to watch action from the Premier League game between the Lions and Wolves at Villa Park on Saturday.Full Article
Aston Villa vs Wolves TV channel, live stream and how to watch Premier League clash
Walsall Advertiser0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Aston Villa vs Wolves LIVE updates as Martinez, Douglas Luiz and Jimenez decisions to be made
Tamworth Herald
We're live in B6 for the return of Premier League football as Villa take on near-neighbours Wolverhampton Wanderers at Villa Park..
Aston Villa injury news and return dates vs Wolves as Dean Smith suffers double blow
Sutton Coldfield Observer
-
Pundits disagree about 'reliable' Aston Villa in Wolves prediction
Sutton Coldfield Observer
-
'Significant magnitude' - Simon Jordan in no doubt as he splits Aston Villa and Wolves
Sutton Coldfield Observer
Advertisement
More coverage
Premier League pundits make identical Aston Villa vs Wolves prediction
Sutton Coldfield Observer
Paul Merson and Mark Lawrenson have predicted the outcome of the West Midlands derby between Aston Villa and Wolverhampton..
Aston Villa confirm double injury blow before Wolves game
Sutton Coldfield Observer
'Closer than ever' - Emi Martinez sends message ahead of Aston Villa return
Sutton Coldfield Observer
Wolves predicted XI vs Aston Villa as Bruno Lage faces Adama Traore decision
Sutton Coldfield Observer