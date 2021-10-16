Paula Badosa, Victoria Azarenka in Surprise Indian Wells Final
Published
Many tennis stars have shut down their seasons or pleaded fatigue after a long year, but Azarenka and Badosa have thrived in the California desert.Full Article
Published
Many tennis stars have shut down their seasons or pleaded fatigue after a long year, but Azarenka and Badosa have thrived in the California desert.Full Article
Spain's Paula Badosa beats Victoria Azarenka to win the prestigious Indian Wells title on her tournament debut.