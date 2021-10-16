Brentford boss Thomas Frank made an interesting comment about Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku's wages prior to their west London derby with Chelsea on Saturday nightFull Article
Romelu Lukaku's Chelsea wages singled out by Brentford boss Thomas Frank
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
N’Golo Kante back, Romelu Lukaku out - Chelsea’s best XI following the international break
Football.london
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has a few tricky decisions to make ahead of the Blues’ clash with Brentford this weekend