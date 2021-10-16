College golf coach, ex-pro Casey Martin reportedly has right leg amputated
Published
Former PGA Tour pro Casey Martin, who won the right to use a golf cart in professional events, is now fighting to save his compromised leg.Full Article
Published
Former PGA Tour pro Casey Martin, who won the right to use a golf cart in professional events, is now fighting to save his compromised leg.Full Article
Casey Martin, the Oregon golf coach who successfully sued the PGA Tour for the right to use a cart because of a rare circulatory..