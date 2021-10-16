Chris Eubank Jr offers to sign more microwaves and calls Billy Joe Saunders a ‘rat’ after win in Newcastle, home favourite Savannah Marshall breezes to victory, Hughie Fury wins via stoppage as he eyes world title fight
Published
Chris Eubank Jr was in mischievous form after sealing a win via stoppage against Wanik Awdijan. The bout in Newcastle was brought to an abrupt after five rounds with the Armenian withdrawing due to having his rib broken by a Eubank Jr body shot. Eubank Jr looked disappointed as his victory was confirmed, admitting he […]Full Article