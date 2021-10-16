Louisville retiring former Heisman Trophy winner and Ravens QB Lamar Jackson's No. 8
Lamar Jackson's No. 8 will join Pro Football Hall of Famer Johnny Unitas' No. 16 as the only retired jerseys by the Louisville football team.
