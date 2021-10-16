Purdue leaves no doubt in shocking upset of No. 2 Iowa behind Aidan O'Connell, David Bell
Purdue continued its history of upsetting highly ranked teams with its defeat of No. 2 Iowa behind the play of Aidan O'Connell and David Bell.
Aidan O'Connell threw for 375 yards and accounted for three touchdowns, David Bell had a career-best 240 yards receiving, and..