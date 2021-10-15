Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury: When could fight happen? Frank Warren ‘sorting contracts’ with USA tipped as location after Tyson Fury claims he will force his brother to retire if he loses
Jake Paul looks to be closing in on his next opponent after defeating former UFC champion Tyron Woodley last month. The controversial YouTuber, aka ‘The Problem Child’ is 4-0 as a pro, and has firmly set his sights on Love Island star Tommy Fury. Fury formed part of Paul’s undercard as he defeated Anthony Taylor in […]Full Article