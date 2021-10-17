‘We sometimes forget’: Mikel Arteta reveals his Arsenal plans for Gabriel Martinelli
Published
Mikel Arteta insists he plans to hand Gabriel Martinelli more game-time at Arsenal this season – and has ruled out the possibility […]Full Article
Published
Mikel Arteta insists he plans to hand Gabriel Martinelli more game-time at Arsenal this season – and has ruled out the possibility […]Full Article
Gabriel Martinelli is making just his fourth start of the season for Arsenal in their Carabao Cup clash against Leeds United this..