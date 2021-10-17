PSG forward Mauro Icardi is no longer followed by wife and agent Wanda Nara on Instagram, and she has kicked off on her story in what looks like a public spat for the controversial coupleFull Article
Wanda Nara in “sl**” outburst as Mauro Icardi’s wife unfollows him and deletes pics
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Mauro Icardi misses PSG training after Wanda Nara's social media fury
Daily Star
Paris Saint-Germain star Mauro Icardi is facing accusations of cheating from gorgeous wife Wanda Nara and was reportedly absent..