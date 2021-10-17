Manchester United warned they are ‘going backwards’ under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Cristiano Ronaldo ‘may as well not play’ if team not built around him
Published
Manchester United have been warned they are going backwards under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after a ‘dire’ performance against Leicester. United lost their unbeaten away record as they suffered a 4-2 defeat at the King Power Stadium. The Red Devils have picked up just one point from their last three Premier League games as their form […]Full Article