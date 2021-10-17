Man City named ‘possible destination’ for Robert Lewandowski as Bayern Munich striker weighs up Pep Guardiola reunion
Robert Lewandowski's next move could be a reunion with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, with the goal-scoring machine considering leaving Bayern Munich. Lewandowski has been one of football's premier strikers since moving to Germany in 2010, first firing Jurgen Klopp's Borussia Dortmund to two league titles and a Champions League final. The Pole then moved […]