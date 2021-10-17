New era of Newcastle ownership begins with defeat as Harry Kane and Heung-min Son fire Tottenham to victory to spoil takeover party in drama-filled afternoon at St James’ Park
A new era at Newcastle began with defeat as Tottenham spoiled the takeover party in a drama-filled afternoon at St James' Park. In what was the first match since the £305million takeover was completed, the visitors sealed a 3-2 victory after Callum Wilson's opener thanks to goals from Tanguy Ndombele, Harry Kane and Heung-min Son