Report: Former NHL player Jimmy Hayes, 31, had fentanyl, cocaine in system at time of death
Jimmy Hayes' wife and father told the Boston Globe they hoped sharing results of toxicology report would save others from their painful loss.
Former NHL player Jimmy Hayes had cocaine and fentanyl in his system when he died, his family told The Boston Globe on Sunday. They..