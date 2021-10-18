Premier League stars Sergio Reguilon and Eric Dier have been praised for helping save a fan's life during Tottenham's clash with Newcastle.During the match, the duo suddenly halted play after noticing a serious incident in the stands...Full Article
Football: Game stopped as Premier League stars help save fan's life
