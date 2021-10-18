For the second-consecutive night, the Atlanta Braves defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in walk-off fashion. This time, it was Eddie Rosario who got the hit and helped his Braves beat the Dodgers in Game 2 of the NLCS.Full Article
Eddie Rosario RBI single gives Braves second-consecutive walk-off hit vs. Dodgers in NLCS
