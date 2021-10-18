Ole Gunnar Solskjaer branded ‘out of his depth’ and Manchester United ‘a shambles’ for sticking by manager as pressure grows after fourth defeat in seven games
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is 'out of his depth' while Manchester United have been branded 'a shambles' for keeping the manager after a fourth defeat in seven outings for the below-par Red Devils. The Red Devils were outclassed by Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday, as United's 29-match unbeaten streak away from home […]