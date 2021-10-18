Steve Bruce has Sam Allardyce’s sympathy as former Newcastle boss reveals ‘waiting for the axe to fall’ is a ‘massively difficult’ situation to manage

Sam Allardyce has sympathised with Newcastle boss Steve Bruce, telling talkSPORT it’s ‘massively difficult’ to manage when your future is in the balance. After a week of speculation regarding his future, Bruce managed his 1000th game at the weekend, losing 3-2 at home to Tottenham Hotspur. The 60-year-old had already fallen out of favour with […]

