Nick Wright: This season could get away from Baker Mayfield & the Browns quickly I FIRST THINGS FIRST
Published
Michael Vick joins Nick Wright, Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes to discuss Baker Mayfield after the Cleveland Browns lose to the Arizona Cardinals and fall to 3-3. Nick tells Vick why he believes Baker's injury could mean real trouble for the Browns, and Vick explains why it may be time for Case Keenum to step up and give Baker time to recover if they want to turn this season around.Full Article