Tom Barkhuizen accepted that the Rams were by far the better side until they 'blew up' in Saturday's stalemate at Deepdale.Full Article
'Battered' - Preston striker makes Derby County admission in brutally honest interview
Derby Telegraph0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
'Every game' - Leicester City keeper singled out as Preston player makes brutally honest admission
Preston were indebted to Iversen, who is on a season-long loan at Deepdale, after being second best for the large parts of the game..
Leicester Mercury