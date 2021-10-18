Manchester United ‘carrying three players with Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes in same team’, says Danny Murphy who urges Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to follow Thomas Tuchel’s ruthless style at Chelsea
Manchester United are struggling because Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is trying to shoehorn Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes in one team. That’s according to talkSPORT pundit Danny Murphy, who claims the Red Devils are essentially ‘carrying three players’ at the moment, with Solskjaer told to take a leaf out of ruthless Chelsea boss Thomas […]Full Article