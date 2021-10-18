Manchester United fan Tyson Fury warned Cristiano Ronaldo he would eclipse him by fighting at Old Trafford - but Frank Warren has poured cold water on that ideaFull Article
Tyson Fury's Old Trafford fight dreams crushed as Frank Warren speaks out on bout
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Frank Warren blames Eddie Hearn for Dillian Whyte’s world title struggles – but admits Tyson Fury would be keen for all-British bout
Frank Warren admitted Tyson Fury could well face Dillian Whyte next, but questioned why Eddie Hearn had yet to secure a world title..
talkSPORT