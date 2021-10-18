Sharks' Evander Kane suspended 21 games for submitting fake COVID-19 vaccination card
The NHL has suspended San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane for 21 games for submitting a fake COVID-19 vaccination card.Full Article
The San Jose winger has been suspended for more than a quarter of the season.
The suspension was over allegedly submitting a fake vaccination card. The league said it couldn't substantiate an allegation of..