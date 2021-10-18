Emmanuel Acho: Lamar Jackson is the best QB right now; he’s the best every time he steps on the field I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens blew out the Los Angeles Chargers in their Week 6 matchup on Sunday and have now won five straight games. He also passed Dan Marino for most quarterback wins under the age of 25. The superstar also had big wins against fellow AFC quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and now, Justin Herbert. Emmanuel Acho explains why Lamar is the best quarterback in the NFL right now.Full Article