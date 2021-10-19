Kyle Schwarber's grand slam in the second inning of ALCS Game 3 made the Boston Red Sox the first team in MLB history to hit three grand slams in a single postseason series. The Red Sox now lead the Houston Astros, 6-0.Full Article
Kyle Schwarber’s historic grand slam puts Red Sox up 6-0 on Astros in ALCS Game 3
FOX Sports0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
J.D. Martinez's grand slam gives Red Sox an early lead against Astros, 4-0
FOX Sports
The Boston Red Sox grab a 4-0 lead against the Boston Red Sox in ALCS Game 2, thanks to J.D. Martinez's first-inning grand slam.