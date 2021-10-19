Kyle Schwarber’s historic grand slam puts Red Sox up 6-0 on Astros in ALCS Game 3

Kyle Schwarber's grand slam in the second inning of ALCS Game 3 made the Boston Red Sox the first team in MLB history to hit three grand slams in a single postseason series. The Red Sox now lead the Houston Astros, 6-0.

